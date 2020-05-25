New Haven holds annual Memorial Day service, limits attendance

FORT WAYNE,Ind. (WANE) - One love, lots of free meals. A church, a real estate company and a food truck recently joined forces to help feed families who are financially struggling because of the pandemic.

Cars lined up by the hundreds one rainy afternoon in May in the parking lot of Come As You Are Community Church at 7910 South Anthony Boulevard. They weren't there for a sermon, but what they got, was a blessing. "My kids have been out of school for awhile now," said Steffanie Haney, one of the people who lined up in the parking lot. She and her car load of kids lined up to get free hot meals. "We've been paying cash for food and it's not easy so this is actually a blessing,"