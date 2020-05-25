New Haven holds annual Memorial Day service, limits attendance

by: WANE Staff Reports

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The COVID-19 pandemic could not stop a New Haven tradition to honor fallen veterans.

The city held their annual Memorial Day service, but allowed only 100 people to attend to help follow social distancing guidelines.

