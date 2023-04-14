NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Biology students at New Haven High School created their own mini ecosystems Thursday.

Students marked off plots of land to observe and measure several factors, and see what did or did not change over 24 hours, a release from East Allen County Schools explained.

“It’s important to provide real-world applications for class materials to keep students engaged,” the biology teacher said.

The goal of the project was to see that a stable ecosystem should remain relatively consistent and unchanged.