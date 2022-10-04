NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven High School was placed on a lockout Tuesday morning after a threat was reportedly made.
New Haven High School said in a letter that school administration learned Tuesday morning of a threat that was made Monday, directed to the school. Specific details of the threat were not released.
The school was placed on “a lockout/secure status” Tuesday morning “after a thorough investigation,” officials said.
“As the building is safe and secure, business will continue as usual throughout the day,” the letter added. “Safety is a priority for all our schools in East Allen County Schools.”
No other information was released.