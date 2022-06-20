NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A family-owned bar and grill in New Haven caught fire Monday afternoon.

East Central Fire & EMS reported on Facebook crews were dispatched just after 1 p.m. to a structure fire in downtown New Haven. WANE 15 was at the scene to confirm it happened at Rack and Helen’s.

Crews found smoke when they arrived, and fire inside the building. The report said crews got the fire under control within an hour, working both inside and outside the building to put out the smoke and flames.

There were no reported injuries.