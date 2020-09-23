New Haven Fall Market up and running

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven is offering a fall twist to their summer tradition of Music, Market and Munchies at Schnelker Park.

Their Fall Market takes place on Sept. 23 and 30. The market will feature over 30 vendors, food trucks and contests!

Fresh locally grown produce to unique crafts including handcrafted jewelry, wreaths, home decor and baked goods are just some of the items vendors will have available. The market runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The market on Sept. 30 will feature a Chili & Soup Cook-Off and Pre-sale Tickets for the cook-off go to the Meadowbrook Playground Equipment fund.

You can find more information on how to register for the cook off or get tickets here.