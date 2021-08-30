New Haven designated as official Broadband Ready Community

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Lt. Gov. Susanne Crouch and the Indiana Broadband Office announced the City of New Haven is now designated as an official Broadband Ready Community.

The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana, Indiana Broadband said. The certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.

“Our administration remains focused on getting high-speed, reliable internet service to unserved and underserved Hoosiers. Congratulations to the City of New Haven as it joins 50 other Indiana communities that are now broadband ready and looking to attract this critical investment,” Crouch said. “New Haven’s designation comes at a great time as Indiana further invests in expanding broadband infrastructure with $270 million available in funding through our Next Level Connections Broadband grant program”.

The certification was approved by the Indiana Broadband Office following the adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance by the New Haven City Council.

“The City of New Haven is excited to be a designated Broadband Ready Community,” said Mayor Steve McMichael. “This move should help fill in the gaps of broadband service supporting the underserved areas.”

According to Scott Rudd, Director of the Indiana Broadband Office, communities are passing Broadband Ready ordinances faster than ever.

“Adding the City of New Haven to this growing list shows that cities and towns of all sizes can do big things. We applaud the city leadership for recognizing the importance of affordable and reliable broadband access for all,” Rudd said.

For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.