New Haven delays trash pick-up due to weather

Courtesy of the City of New Haven and Republic Services

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Due to the anticipated heavy snowfall, all residential trash services within the City of New Haven will be suspended on Tuesday, the city announced Monday evening.

Weather permitting, the city said Republic Service will pick up Tuesday routes on Wednesday and will remain on a slide schedule the rest of the week:

• Residents with normal pickup on Tuesday will have service Wednesday

• Residents with normal pickup on Wednesday will have service Thursday

• Residents with normal pickup on Thursday will have service Friday

• Residents with normal pickup on Friday will have service Saturday



With additional snowfall expected, Republic Service will revisit each day this week as it arrives, the city said. The goal is to run routes safely.

Republic Services reminds residents to place recycling and waste bins on a cleared driveway with accessible cart spacing.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Republic Services directly at 800-876-9001