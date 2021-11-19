New Haven cuts ribbon on new Community Center Park

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After months of construction, New Haven’s Community Center Park has officially opened. On Friday, the city held a ribbon cutting for the park which began construction in April.

In 2020, New Haven was awarded $1,718,935 from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) through the Stellar Communities Program. This project is a component of NewAllen’s East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan, which led the region to being named an Indiana Regional Stellar Community Designee in 2018.

“The new Community Center Park is a great addition to New Haven, this new hub will bring families together

and add vibrancy to the community,” said Mayor Steve McMichael.

The park includes an outdoor plaza with overhead shade structures, seating walls and security lighting to provide a space to relax and connect. The ADA compliant playgrounds to provide opportunities for physical exercise and socialization for children.

A grand opening is expected to be held in the spring for the splash pad, concession area, basketball court and pickle ballcourts due to weather.

The city said the park will address the lack of recreational amenities in the Meadowbrook Target area by developing the New Haven Community Center Park as a safe and accessible recreational environment that will improve community health and wellbeing.

“Congratulations to New Haven on the new Community Center Park. This is a great spot where the community can come together, and is a perfect example of what the Stellar Communities Program is meant for. Thank you to all of those involved in this project. I know this will have a lasting positive impact on New Haven, Allen County and Indiana,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner.