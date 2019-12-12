New Haven Council passes resolution “supporting human life”

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — New Haven Common Council members passed a resolution Tuesday that “affirms the right to life,” explicitly stating when human life begins and ends.

The resolution states, “human life begins at the moment of conception and continues, uninterrupted, until the moment of natural death.” The resolution encourages assistance for pregnant women, promotes adoption and urges businesses and schools to accommodate pregnant women and mothers.

It also asks leaders at higher levels of government to protect life.

“The Common Council encourages our state and federal government use every legal means to protect and fight for every human life, including the lives of unborn boys and girls,” the resolution reads.

The resolution passed the Common Council unanimously and is the first of its kind in Indiana, according to a release from the Allen County Right to Life. The release and statements were not sent from the City of New Haven.

Legally, a resolution is not equivalent to an ordinance. The resolution’s passage does not change any application of current laws or codify any new laws at this point.

To view the full resolution, click here.