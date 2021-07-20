New Haven completes main fire station expansion

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the expansion of the main fire station in New Haven being completed.

“Today’s a great day,” said Mayor Steven McMichael. “This is the culmination of a team effort to be able to bring this to New Haven to serve all of eastern Allen County. I’m so proud to dedicate this building to the men and women of public safety.”

He said the building will be a great asset to the New Haven community. It will also be used as a vaccination and COVID testing site and as a heating or cooling shelter during mass power outages.





“It also could be used for training rooms, it can be used for benefiting the community in so many other ways,” said McMichael. “This is a great example of partnerships between government agencies, the county and the city of New Haven.”

The fire station’s address is 910 Hartzell Road, New Haven, Indiana.