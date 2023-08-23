NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A health fair Wednesday in New Haven provides free resources for residents in the community.

Grace Gathering, a church on Minnich Road, is holding the Allen County Health Fair from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. There are about 40 vendors with various resources and information.

The health fair includes free screenings, vaccinations, and other resources for Allen County residents, organizers said. Vaccinations are being done through the Northeast Indiana Vaccination Collaborative, In-Home & Aging, and the Topeka Pharmacy. Other free screenings are being done by Lutheran Health, IU Health, and Parkview, along with other medical specialists.