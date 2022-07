FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local church on Saturday is holding a free event to help families with back-to-school shopping.

New Horizons Fellowship announced on Facebook an event giving away school supplies and clothes as students prepare to start a new school year. The church said they have a wide assortment of clothing to choose from.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and continues while supplies last. New Horizons Fellowship is at 1330 Werling Road in New Haven.