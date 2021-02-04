New Haven business’s no-contact water carts used by Kansas City Chiefs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN (WANE) — New Haven business Wheelin’ Water has recently developed a new sports hydration system that requires no physical contact for users to operate it, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the water carts are a fixture on NFL sidelines.

The Wheelin’ Water No Contact Hands Free System uses electronic sensors to detect motion and activate the flow of water to athletes who want a drink of water. The system is available in seven different models, and the new system conveniently shoots individual streams of water much like a drinking fountain.

Its hands-free operation limits the spread of germs and eliminates the need to disinfection in between users, ideal during a pandemic.

The new system has gained popularity among schools and professional sports teams, according to owner Greg Parks. He said 5 of the 8 teams that participated in the 2021 NFL Playoffs used Wheelin’ Water Sports Hydration system during their practices, including Super Bowl team the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Countdown to the Big Game! Check out WANE.com's special section!
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Trending Stories

Don't Miss