New Haven business’s no-contact water carts used by Kansas City Chiefs

NEW HAVEN (WANE) — New Haven business Wheelin’ Water has recently developed a new sports hydration system that requires no physical contact for users to operate it, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the water carts are a fixture on NFL sidelines.

The Wheelin’ Water No Contact Hands Free System uses electronic sensors to detect motion and activate the flow of water to athletes who want a drink of water. The system is available in seven different models, and the new system conveniently shoots individual streams of water much like a drinking fountain.

Its hands-free operation limits the spread of germs and eliminates the need to disinfection in between users, ideal during a pandemic.

The new system has gained popularity among schools and professional sports teams, according to owner Greg Parks. He said 5 of the 8 teams that participated in the 2021 NFL Playoffs used Wheelin’ Water Sports Hydration system during their practices, including Super Bowl team the Kansas City Chiefs.