New Haven business heads to Tampa with hands free hydration system

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A New Haven Business will be on the sidelines for Sunday’s big game with a hands free hydration system used by the Chiefs.

In response to the pandemic, Wheelin’ Water, LLC has developed a new hydration system to prevent physical contact. The hands free system uses sensors to detect motion and activate the flow of water much like a drinking fountain.

Five out of eight teams that participated during the playoffs used the new system, including Kansas City.

“So we found out that they have a trainers conference at the combine in Indianapolis – boom – up the road. We can do it. We found out that, very expensive, but we got into that, and we had pretty good exposure. I know we talked to a least 20 of the 32 teams that day,” said Greg Parks, owner of Wheelin’ Water, LLC.

The hands free operation limits the spread of germs and eliminates the need to disinfect in between users.