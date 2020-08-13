New Haven begins new tradition by honoring Patriot Day

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The City of New Haven announced Thursday that it is creating a new partnership with NeighborLink Fort Wayne to create a day of service.

On Sept. 11 the City of New Haven will launch ‘Patriot Day’, a day of giving, kindness and caring. New Haven is working with NeighborLink to identify projects in the New Haven community that can be considered for the Patriot Day projects.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the city is seeking exterior projects that can be completed in one day. To be considered for this year’s Patriot Day, projects must be submitted by Aug. 16 on the NeighborLink website at NLFW.org.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to provide any guarantee that [a project submitted] will be selected,” the press release said.

NeighborLink Fort Wayne is a non-profit organization that supports the community by connecting volunteers with individuals who need help with home repair projects, according to the release.

“We encourage New Haven community members and businesses to join Mayor McMichael and the Senior Staff for this day of service,” the city said in the press release.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering, is asked to sign up on the NeighborLink website at NLFW.org. When registering to volunteer, please reference New Haven Patriot Day in the message line.