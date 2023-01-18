NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The City of New Haven launched its remote worker recruitment program Wednesday, joining a list of more than two dozen Indiana cities that have made similar moves.

The cities involved are working with MakeMyMove, a talent recruitment company, with the goal of adding more than 500 new Hoosiers and over $40 million in annual economic impact to the state.

“We’re all-in on using this support to recruit new city residents and support continued investment into these efforts statewide,” said New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael.

In April 2022, Indiana lawmakers passed a new law — Senate Enrolled Act 361 — that allows city leaders to secure funding for talent attraction and retention activities through local tax increment financing dollars.

Through the program, New Haven has a total recruitment budget of $200,000, and about half of the budget will be distributed as incentives to the remote workers.

The other half of the funds are marketing expenses and services provided by MakeMyMove.

The incentives offered will include a $5,000 relocation cost and free access to co-working space for one year.

“There’s a bunch of free agents out there looking for a new place to live, let’s bring them to New Haven,” said Mike Rutz, an employee at MakeMyMove.

With remote work becoming more popular, things like co-working spaces are becoming commonplace. Fort Wayne’s Electric Works development is another local example.

“They (remote workers) feel a lot more productive just being around other people, but not necessarily working with those people,” said Jordyn Hogan, who manages Electric Works’ co-working space. “They’re technically considered remote workers but they’re doing it in a co-working space.”