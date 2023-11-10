NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – A barber shop in New Haven is giving back to those who have served our country with free haircuts ahead of Veteran’s Day.

Veterans can head to Anna’s Barber Shop on Broadway Street starting at 8 a.m. Friday for a fresh cut at no cost.

The shop is also hosting a silent auction and book signing with a goal to raise $1,500 for Shepherd’s House. Organizers said items in the auction include handmade quilts and Vietnam jackets that were donated ahead of time. Gary Bowser, a Cold War veteran and author from Auburn, is signing copies of his second book “Not On My Watch” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The barber shop is accepting donations all day Friday to support veterans.