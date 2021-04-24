New Haven 469 Cycle Shop hosts annual ‘Blessing of the Bikes’

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven 469 Cycle Shop located at 10433 Paulding Rd hosted its annual “Blessing of the Bikes” with free food, free drinks and music open to the public.

This event started with eight riders and four motorcycles in 1972 who gathered at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Michigan.

“Blessing of the Bikes” New Haven had a hearty turn out this year, with many families joining in for the day’s activities.

469 Cycle Shop is Northern Indiana’s largest used Harley dealer and is an independent dealership. 469 also hosts community events for bike enthusiasts throughout the year.