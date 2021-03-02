New ghost kitchen brings traditional Greek food to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new ghost kitchen has arrived in Fort Wayne.



Urban Greek Street Food is serving up traditional Greek food out of the Cosmos restaurant located at 9807 Lima Rd.

The menu includes items such as feta dip, baklava, gyro sandwich and Greek salad.

“We put a lot of thought into our website for efficiency in online ordering as well as creating a presence on social media,” says owner Sam Bourounis. “We decided to stick with our roots and bring some traditional Greek flavor with some urban flair for this one!”

To order, call the restaurant at 260-494-6710 or visit the website at www.urbangreekfw.com. Delivery is available through Door Dash or Waiter on the Way.

Urban Greek is open Tuesday – Saturday from 4 p.m. – 9p.m.