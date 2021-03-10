New ‘gateway’ mural planned along Broadway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new mural is planned for the southwest corner of downtown Fort Wayne.

Art This Way and Downtown Improvement District will partner with University of Saint Francis Creative Arts and Professor Tim Parsley on a mural project at 1217 Broadway, on the side of the Aaron’s Fine Rug Gallery at Broadway and West Brackenridge St.

It will be Art This Way’s second “gateway” mural project, which welcome visitors as they drive into the city’s downtown.

“As we continue to build Downtown Fort Wayne as the vibrant urban core of Northeast Indiana, quality of place continues to be a key driver,” said Michael Galbraith, President of the Downtown Improvement District. “We’re thrilled to partner with Downtown stakeholder University of Saint Francis, the businesses of the Broadway corridor, and local artists to further connect Downtown Fort Wayne with our great neighborhoods like South Calhoun and West Central.”