FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new, locally owned business will occupy the space between Hair & Beauty Depot and Mega Replay on the strip mall at Coldwater Crossing.

Round Table Games and Curt’s Cafe will offer board games for sale and to play, but it will also include a coffee shop with different coffee, lattes, shakes, and pastries.

Reith Layman, 21, will co-own the business with her father Keith. Layman told WANE 15 she’s had previous jobs at game stores and in coffee shops, and she wanted to combine the two.

“I’m ready to kind of create my own place where I feel that the environment is going to be good for the people here in town as well as my friends and family,” she said.

Opening a board game store has been a goal of her family’s for years, she said. She’s now bringing it to life.

People will be able to come in and purchase traditional board games or newer games like Dungeons and Dragons. There’ll also be a heavy focus on cards, especially Pokemon.

People will also be able to come in and enjoy a beverage or a pastry while they play games from a demo library.

“We want to kind of be a place where everybody can come, but we’ll hopefully cater to all sorts of groups in different ways,” Layman said. We want to be able to have card games and pastries for not only your kids, but your parents and your grandparents as well.”

She said she believes there is a real type of interest for this style of business in Fort Wayne. Being near a major highway, schools, and located in a high-traffic shopping area will also be a benefit, Layman told WANE 15.

She hopes to have the board game side of the store open and operating by mid-December. The café portion will come soon after.

Layman said it’ll take a little bit more time to get all of the necessary equipment and permits secured.