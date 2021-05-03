New fully accessible restrooms open at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has added new restrooms to the north shore portion of Promenade Park, near the PNC Playground.

The restroom, conveniently located near the Rivergreenway, are fully accessible and designed to be as hands-free as possible. Both restroom doors can be opened automatically and lights are operated with motion sensors, which save energy costs. The restroom faucets and hand dryers also use sensor technology.

The department said outside the restrooms there is a drinking fountain with a bottle-filling station and a dog watering station.

The bathrooms will be open daily during park hours from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.