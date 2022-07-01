FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new trash hauler began its collection service in Fort Wayne Friday morning. GFL Environmental took over for Red River, a company many residents would rather soon forget after years of poor service.

Green and White GFL trucks rolled out of the company’s transfer station in Fort Wayne early Friday morning. The schedule for trash and recycling won’t change for Fort Wayne residents. However because of the July 4 holiday, service will be delayed by one day next week.

According to Caramagno, GFL is amending the routes drivers take on a daily basis but not changing your pickup days.

Part of the reason for doing so is because they’ll have more trucks on the streets than Red River did. When the fleet is deployed on Friday, at least 33 trucks will be off to cover the city. Mayor Tom Henry called that number “significantly more” than what Red River had.

GFL’s Director of Municipal Affairs and Operational Improvement Sam Caramagno told WANE 15 they want to make it so Fort Wayne residents don’t have to think twice about trash and recycling.

Caramagno said that while they send out 33 to 35 trucks per day, they have 40 available trucks for scenarios where one goes out of service. That way, they won’t miss a beat.

“We’re going to run more trucks than, what has typically been run here in the city of Fort Wayne. So, the trucks will be routed differently, but all on the same day. So, no changes there,” he said.

Caramagno added that you’ll see four different types of trucks driving around town. They have regular trucks with just a back loader, trucks with mechanical arms on the side, front-loading trucks, and what they call “mini packers.”

The mini packers will be used to cover alleys and areas with tight turns like cul-de-sacs. They’ll also be deployed to get misses or late set-outs noted by route managers.