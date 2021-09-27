New Fort Wayne trail connects north-side neighborhoods to Rivergreenway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — There’s a new stretch of trailway in Fort Wayne.

Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne Trails, and Concordia Theological Seminary gathered Monday to celebrate the completion of the second phase of the Beckett’s Run Trail.

The 1.8-mile section of trail is located just between Martin Luther Drive and Clinton Street. It connects the Jacobs Creek subdivision and North Pointe Ridge neighborhood with the 26-mile Rivergreenway, including nearby Shoaff Park.

It’s part of the five-phase project investment of $824,984, which also includes a trailhead parking lot, two large culvert crossings and Wabash and Erie Feeder Canal, a bridge crossing Beckett’s Run creek, five park benches and hand railing.

The trail will be 5.23 miles long when it’s completed, and will connect the Rivergreenway at St. Joe Center Road with the Pufferbelly Trail at Salomon Farm.

The remaining three phases of the Beckett’s Run Trail are expected to be completed within the next 10 years.

With the completion of the second phase, there are now 125.8 miles of trails in the Fort Wayne Area Trails Network and just over 95 miles of City trails.