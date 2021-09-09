New Fort Wayne dog park brings playtime indoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new place for your dogs to play and stay is coming to Fort Wayne.

‘Ruff House, located at 3232 Hillegas Rd, allows dogs the opportunity to play and socialize out of the elements and in a comfortable, supervised indoor area.

“I thought it would be fun to be indoors you know where it will be more socialization. And we supply some toys we supply tennis balls which seem to be the dogs favorites. Things like that they can just have a more social atmosphere and a safe environment,” said Lisa Colcord, owner of Ruff House.

A number of services are offered:

Daycare (available Monday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.): Dogs will play in the playroom with Pack Leaders monitoring their interactions to make sure everyone is safe. If a dog gets scared or overwhelmed, a Pack Leader will intervene.

Price: Full day (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.): $30 Half day (four hour window) : $20



Boarding: There are 20 kennels for those boarding at Ruff House (18 large kennels and two small kennels). Each kennel has a small outdoor area attached so dogs can go play and have time outdoors. Soothing and relaxing music is played over the speaker system to dogs feel more comfortable.

Price: Boarding only: $35 Boarding and Daycare: $45



Park (Monday – Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.): Dogs and their owners can enjoy playing in Fort Wayne’s first and only climate controlled indoor park. Over 6,000 square feet is available with a large park for dogs over 25lbs and a small park for dogs less than 25lbs. Tennis balls are provided.

Price: Single visit: $12 Monthly unlimited: $99 Year unlimited: $790



Self-Wash Bathing Tub: Two giant stainless steel tubs allow owners to wash their dogs. A variety of shampoos,, brushes, nail clippers and dryers are available.

Price: Single wash – $10 Three wash pack: $25



All dogs need to have their normal vaccinations to enter the park and an assessment to make sure they will enjoy group play, according to Ruff House’s website.

On Sept. 19 from noon to 3 p.m., the company is hosting an open house for dog owners only. Staff will be available to answer questions, give tours and help owners register. A food truck, coffee truck, Pet Wants, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and a trainer will be at the event as well.

Ruff House’s Grand Opening is Sept. 20.