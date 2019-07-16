New Fort Wayne brewery to open soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new brewery located on Spring Street will be opening its doors to Fort Wayne on August 9.

Fortlandia Brewing Company is owned by five Fort Wayne locals who collectively have over 40 years of brewing experience.

Co-founder Sam Snyder said, “After becoming friends and learning about each other’s backgrounds, we realized that we all had specialties in different styles of brewing and if we put them together, we could offer a variety of some unique beers that taste great.”

Collectively, the ownership group has won over 20 awards in different home brew-craft beer competitions and these award-winning beers will be some of their core brews.

Fortlandia will also be the first brewery in the area to be using the term nano-brewery, meaning beer production will be small, one barrel per batch. The ownership is using this concept so that they will be able a produce a large variety of new beers and flavors on a regular basis.

The brewery, located at 1010 Spring Street, will have a tap room that has seating for 25-30 people and will offer 10 different brews on tap. Additionally, the brewery will begin with limited distribution to some local bars and pubs in the Fort Wayne area.

Long term goals for the brewery are to expand into a larger space that allows for more seating but starting out ownership believes, “the colonial style pub is a perfect place to offer their beer.”

For more information, visit Fortlandia on Facebook and Instagram.