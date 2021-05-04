New Fort Wayne ambassador is pedaling in style: Meet Izzy!

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne has a new ambassador for the city but it’s not a person it’s a bicycle named Izzy.

Visit Fort Wayne came up with the idea to use Izzy as a tool to reference the many attractions throughout the city.

The name Izzy came about because they thought it would be sporty and easy to remember. It’s also a way to honor Isabel Alvorez, who was a Fort Wayne Daisy Player and a great representative of the city.

Visit Fort Wayne chose a bike because of the different ways to get around.

“We have a lot of bike land. We have a lot of bike kind of activities that people can enjoy with the trails, and kind of that accessibility for traveling around. And we thought the bike would be a perfect representation of what we stand for here in Fort Wayne,” says Jessa Campbell, Visit Fort Wayne.

If you spot Izzy around town, snap a photo and use #IzzyInTheFort on social media.