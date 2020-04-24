New food truck to serve Fort Wayne ‘best’ grilled meats and soul food

FILE – Best BBQ food truck

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new food truck is set to hit the streets of Fort Wayne, and its name leaves little to the imagination.

Best BBQ food truck will serve grilled meats, fish and homemade soul food and sides. The truck is owned and operated by Darrion White.

Best BBQ will be available for diners Saturday at 11 a.m. at 3004 Oxford St., across from McMillen Park. White said they will be in compliance with social distancing regulations, and wear masks.

Here are some pictures of the food Best BBQ will serve up:

