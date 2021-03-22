New food truck serving up Cajun favorites

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new food truck is hitting the streets of Adams, Wells and Jay counties to serve up classic Cajun dishes.

Cajun Café food truck of Berne features popular Louisiana cuisine including gumbo, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya, red beans and rice, crawfish pies and catfish po’boys. The entrees are all under $10.

René LeBlanc owns the truck with his wife, Rena LeBlanc. René is a southern Louisiana native with more than 20 years of experience as a Cajun chef.

The couple moved from Baton Rouge to Berne – Rena’s home town – six months ago to be closer to Rena’s family.

“My wife, Rena, is from Berne, and moved to Louisiana after college. We met in church, dated for a while, and got married,” said René LeBlanc. “Once the kids were grown and moved out of the house, we finally had a chance to pack up and go anywhere we wanted. We came to Berne to visit Rena’s family for what was supposed to be two weeks, and we ended up deciding to stay here. I told Rena years ago that if we ever moved up north, I wanted to bring some of my Cajun culture and food with us, and here we are.”

Cajun Café food truck will visit the communities of Berne, Decatur, Monroe, Bluffton, Ossian and Bryant on a rotating basis. The truck will operate daily except for Wednesdays and Sundays.

Customers can place orders onsite or online at www.lacajuncafe.com. Daily locations and hours of operation can be found at the Cajun Café Facebook page.