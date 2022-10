FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new food truck in Fort Wayne is serving a variety of seasoned dishes to locals.

Toodie’s Kitchen offers fried chicken, tacos, fish, and soul food among other tasty treats. Check out the menu here.

Lacrisha Russell- also known as Toodie- is the owner and primary cook. The food truck’s slogan is “Where the food is seasoned with love, like no other!”

You can find the truck Saturday night at the American Legion post on East Lewis Street until 1 a.m.