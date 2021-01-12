New food pantry opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new food pantry in Fort Wayne called the Community Pantry.
The food pantry is located at 1111 Broadway St in front of Fancy & Staple. It’s community sustaining and a form of mutual aid. This means that community members donate food and can also take food when needed.
The community is asked to stock the pantry with non-perishable foods that are unopened and not expired. Donations can include, but are not limited to:
- Water
- Juice boxes
- Rice
- Canned goods (with pop tops)
- Soups
- Sauces
- Dry pasta
- Cereals
- Menstrual products
- Hygiene items
Pantry etiquette:
- Do not donate anything that you would not personally consume.
- If you notice or cause a spill, please clean up after yourself whenever possible.
- Check expiration dates on food products. Discard out-of-date food.
- If you notice packaging has been compromised, please discard.
- If you notice the pantry needs cleaning or maintenance, get in touch via email at forwardindiana@hotmail.com.