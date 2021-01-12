New food pantry opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new food pantry in Fort Wayne called the Community Pantry.

The food pantry is located at 1111 Broadway St in front of Fancy & Staple. It’s community sustaining and a form of mutual aid. This means that community members donate food and can also take food when needed.

The community is asked to stock the pantry with non-perishable foods that are unopened and not expired. Donations can include, but are not limited to:

  • Water
  • Juice boxes
  • Rice
  • Canned goods (with pop tops)
  • Soups
  • Sauces
  • Dry pasta
  • Cereals
  • Menstrual products
  • Hygiene items

Pantry etiquette:

  • Do not donate anything that you would not personally consume.
  • If you notice or cause a spill, please clean up after yourself whenever possible.
  • Check expiration dates on food products. Discard out-of-date food.
  • If you notice packaging has been compromised, please discard.
  • If you notice the pantry needs cleaning or maintenance, get in touch via email at forwardindiana@hotmail.com.

