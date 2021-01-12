New food pantry opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Purdue University Fort Wayne's Doermer School of Business hosted the first class in its new home, the Richard T. Doermer School of Business building, Monday evening.

The Strategic Management Capstone class that was held Monday evening is part of the school’s MBA program and is taught by Hank Strevel, assistant professor of strategic management, the university said.

Purdue University Fort Wayne said that these and other newly renovated areas in the Doermer School of Business section of the building are necessary to accommodate a growing number of business students at the school. In the last three years, the MBA program has increased its enrollment by 89%. For the spring 2021 semester, the program has experienced a 26% increase in credit hours and 20% more students than for the 2020 spring semester.

As of now, the dean’s office, the MBA staff and the Student Success Center are the only full-time occupants in the new space for the business school. All undergraduate and MBA courses are set to move from the main campus to their new building when all renovations are complete.

The building, formerly known as Park 3000, was purchased by the university in 2018, with the assistance of generous donations by the Doermer Family Foundation, the Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation, and two donors who wish to remain anonymous.