New fitness training center opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new fitness center has opened on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.

OPEX Fort Wayne hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new facility at 5825 Covington Road.

OPEX Fort Wayne provides a variety of fitness solutions.

OPEX Fort Wayne provides personal training services along with individual programming and nourishment. The facility also offers smoothies, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massage, a meditation room, and accountability sessions with professional coaches.

OPEX Fort Wayne also has a Titleist Performance Institute-certified physical therapist who specializes in working with golfers.

“Fort Wayne is flourishing with smart, educated people who want to make a difference in this world,” said owner and lead trainer Erin Scheele. “The least selfish thing you can do is take 4% of your day to take care of yourself so you are able to take care of others the other 96%!”

