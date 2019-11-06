New fitness training center opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new fitness center has opened on Fort Wayne’s southwest side.
OPEX Fort Wayne hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday at its new facility at 5825 Covington Road.
OPEX Fort Wayne provides personal training services along with individual programming and nourishment. The facility also offers smoothies, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, massage, a meditation room, and accountability sessions with professional coaches.
OPEX Fort Wayne also has a Titleist Performance Institute-certified physical therapist who specializes in working with golfers.
“Fort Wayne is flourishing with smart, educated people who want to make a difference in this world,” said owner and lead trainer Erin Scheele. “The least selfish thing you can do is take 4% of your day to take care of yourself so you are able to take care of others the other 96%!”
Watch the video above for a tour of OPEX Fort Wayne.