New firefighters sworn-in at Fort Wayne Fire Department graduation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) held a graduation ceremony Thursday evening at the Public Safety Academy to welcome the 93rd recruitment class.

This class includes 14 recruits from Fort Wayne and two from the City of Huntington. While in the academy, the graduates went through intense, military-style training, hazmat training and EMS training before moving on to driving the fire truck, weighing in hoses and putting out fires.

One graduate grew up in FWFD stations seeing her father and grandfather gear up to go help families experiencing hardships. She’s now looking forward to continuing in their footsteps.

“We have an amazing job, an amazing opportunity to be there on what could be their worst day. I think we have the opportunity to be there and help people feel safe and cared for. That’s what I look forward to the most,” said Ashton Ford, graduate.

Ford said that recent graduates will begin their career as soon as 7 a.m. on Friday.