New Famous Dave’s ghost kitchen opens in Granite City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Barbeque Holdings, the company that owns Granite City, has added a second brand to their restaurant: “Famous Dave’s.”

The barbeque brand is operating as a ghost kitchen which means customers can order online but all the food is cooked and picked up at Granite City. As most of Granite City’s business is sit-down dining, the ghost kitchen opens up more opportunities for employees to work.

“Staff and management that were on the payroll were not allowed to do because revenues had decreased so dramatically, so the whole upside of doing the ghost kitchen is now we can give them more hours and more work to do while also producing Famous Dave’s food,” said Adam Lehr, Granit City Senior V.P. of Barbeque Holdings.

Lehr says although the ghost kitchens have opened up in response to the pandemic, they plan to keep them operating even after restrictions have been lifted. In the coming months, the Famous Dave’s team plans to continue expanding these ghost kitchens in Granite City to locations across the country.

The Famous Dave’s ghost kitchen opened Wednesday. Anyone looking to order can do so on the Famous Dave’s website, the restaurant’s app or through another food delivery service.