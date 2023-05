FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Now through September you can browse vendors, eat from food trucks, and listen to live music at a Fort Wayne event space. Chad Van Meter joined WANE 15 Saturday morning to share more about The Garden Fort Wayne’s Night Market.

The next Night Market at the Garden Fort Wayne is on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Garden is located at 3308 North Anthony Boulevard. It is free to stop by the market. You can click here to learn more.