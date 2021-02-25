New exhibit with work from over 30 artist opens next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An art gallery in southwest Fort Wayne is ready to open an annual exhibit next week.

“FRESH” at The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art includes brand-new work from over 30 artists.

This year’s show is putting the emphasis on color and new beginnings. FRESH includes paintings, jewelry, sculptures and pieces done with clay, fiber, glass, wood and more.

Photo courtesy of the From The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art

The exhibit opens Tuesday and runs through the end of the month.

Find the Orchard Gallery of Fine Art on Covington Road just west of Getz Road.