FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two new exhibits that include over 68 artists from the Midwest are making their way to downtown Fort Wayne.

Artlink is having a grand opening for its Midwest Regional Exhibition and its Postcard Exhibition and Sale. Over 68 artists, including 12 from Fort Wayne, will have their art on display.

The lone judge, Joey Quiñones, viewed over 500 submissions and narrowed it down to 68 artists. Artists’ work is spread out throughout the Midwest, with some from as far as Nebraska.

For some artists this may be their first exhibition, for others they’ve been exhibiting for 30 or 40 years. It’s a blind jury process so your picked purely based on your art. It’s awesome to be able to show off some of the talent we have here in Fort Wayne.” Ellen Mensch, exhibition coordinator

Types of art you will be able to see include paintings, oil paintings, ceramics and more.

The exhibition runs from January 4 through February 4. Some of the artists whose work is on display will be there for a special opening ceremony starting at 5 p.m. at Artlink.

Artlink opens at 10 a.m. and is located at 300 E Main St. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit.