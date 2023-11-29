INDIANA (WANE) – A new statewide initiative, ‘Every Child Indiana’ will increase the statewide foster family recruitment through digital technology and marketing to identify and recruit more potential foster families. The need for foster families continues to rise, more than 11,000 children need services in Indiana.

The goal of Every Child Indiana is to always have more than enough licensed foster families statewide. The Villages of Indiana, a local nonprofit – which is a partner organization involved with the initiative says that there are many foster families needed in the Fort Wayne area.

“For the Fort Wayne area we are looking for families who are open to taking sibling groups, the last thing we want to do is split up families apart anymore than they already are,” said Desiree Skinner, regional licensing supervisor, The Villages of Indiana.

The Villages of Indiana are also looking for families able to take in a variety of age groups. ‘Every Child Indiana’ says the success of the campaign has been used to benefit people and communities across the country.

The Villages of Indiana understands that not everyone wants to be a foster parent but supporting foster families through donating meals, clothes, and any other items helps tremendously.

“We are always looking for any kind of donation for our kids, some of the kids come into care with nothing, offering them brand new items, brand new clothes that they can call their own,” Skinner said.

According to the Indiana Department of Child Services, Allen County has 775 children in need of services.