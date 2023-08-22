FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne will feature one new place to purchase vehicles and a familiar dealer in a new place.

At Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting, both projects had their rezoning approved, which will allow them to move forward with construction.

Fort Wayne City Council approved each rezoning in a 5-0-1 vote, with three councilmembers being absent and Councilman Paul Ensley abstaining from both votes.

Mercedes-Benz Dealership Relocation

A map of the new Mercedez-Benz dealership from City Council documents

For luxury rides, Mercedes-Benz of Fort Wayne is currently located on West Jefferson Boulevard just north of Engle Road on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. However, you’ll soon find the dealership at another spot on West Jefferson Boulevard.

The new location is right next to the new Peter Franklin Jeweler and between the three lots that are being rezoned for the project. It’ll occupy about six acres and replace two current residences.

New Electric Vehicle Dealership

A map of the new electric vehicle dealership from City Council documents

The other project is a new electric car dealership.

The dealership will occupy almost 5 acres at 6043 Lima Road, right next to Home Depot.

The applicant, KDP Fort Wayne IN, LLC, plans to sell and repair cars, but won’t store any new cars on site.

“The applicant has a unique business model in that they store electric vehicles on-site, but they do not sell them directly to the consumer onsite,” reads city documents. “Instead, they sell cars online. The maintenance and repair of the vehicles will be done within the existing building.”