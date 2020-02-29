Spring Forward Fest returns this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This weekend we spring forward to Daylight Saving Time. To celebrate, the Embassy Theatre is hosting a multi-venue event that celebrates more than just the time change.

Spring Forward Fest is a family-friendly celebration of Fort Wayne’s evolving skyline. The event is Saturday, March 7. Admission is free. Live music will be provided, as well as free trolley transportation to each venue.

“It’s free entertainment, a lot of fun. There is going to be something for everyone. We also see that kids really enjoy this event which is fantastic. It’s a way to not be so grumpy about losing that hour because you get to have a joyful Saturday night going into the loss of the hour the next day,” said Spring Forward Fest event organizer, Carly Myers.

The venues include the Embassy, which features face painting and balloon animals and music by Michael Jacobs. The Embassy’s rooftop patio will be open, weather permitting.

The Ash Skyline Plaza will have music by DJ Adam Meyer, with light projections by Alec Johnson.

Over at Parkview Field will be music by Eliza Toth Duo featuring Jon Durnell, and Gary Toth.

For more information, click here.