New endowment fund working to support basic needs of veterans and their families

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A new endowment fund is working to support the basic needs of veterans and their families in northeastern Indiana.

Vietnam War veteran and current business owner Jerry Rathburn used $20 thousand of his own money to get the fund started.

“I was immensely impacted by my service during the Vietnam War and I know the challenges that some of my fellow veterans can face,” Rathburn said. “I want to do something that helps struggling veterans in a way that positions both my neighbors and my community for long-term success.”

The goal is to assist people with essential needs such as food, housing, utilities, transportation, medical services/equipment/devices, educational training and more.

“This is the first fund of its kind in DeKalb County and its creation has generated a lot of interest from neighboring communities. There is a tremendous need for this type of support. It’s also a great cause for others to join who share Jerry’s respect and love for those who served our country,” said Tanya Young, Executive Director of the Community Foundation DeKalb County.

Funds will be available starting in the summer of 2022.

For more information or to donate to the Veteran Endowment Fund contact the Community Foundation DeKalb County at 260-925-0311 or info@cfdekalb.org.