New electric car charging stations coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne is installing 27 electric car charging vehicles in 10 different locations in Fort Wayne that will become available as early as this Spring.

Public Works Director, Shan Gunawardena, said on Friday that it’s important that the city’s infrastructure meet the demand of an ever-changing automotive market. He predicts that within the next 5 years, every production vehicle will be available as an electric option.

The $350,000 thousand dollar project will provide stations in high traffic areas such as Coliseum Boulevard. The charging costs at the stations will not exceed the current market price of about 2 dollars per charging hour. They will also be compatible with all electric cars including Teslas.

The charging stations will be partially funded through a $90,000 grant awarded from the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund Committee.

Gunawardena says charging your car will be as easy as using a subscription app, “they [users] will have to pay like a monthly fee towards maintaining that app. The app will also tell you where all the charging network charging stations are located where one is available, and what the fees are.”

Profits generated go towards the cost of energy consumption. The stations will be placed in private sectors, such as Meijer locations, that will be responsible for maintaining the stations.