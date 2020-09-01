New Education and Resource Center opens in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bridge of Grace, a Compassionate Miniseries Center, is converting its ‘In This Together’ food distribution site into a ‘In This Together’ Education and Resource Center with internet and computer access for members of the community.

Bridge of Grace reports finding that 30-40% of households in the Fort Wayne Community School district do not have access to internet or a computer at home.

“While the lack of internet access has been a major issue for families who want to ensure their children’s educational needs are met, there is also concern that it inhibits the ability for adults to research employment opportunities or participate in web-based training and educational activities,” the release said.

Community members will be able to use the ‘In This Together’ Education and Resource Center to set appointments to speak with experts on the following matters: Financial Wellness and Literacy, Mental Health, Human Resources, Social Work and Education. Individuals will take an initial assessment to determine their needs and resources will be offered to assist those needs, the release said. There will also be an opportunity to develop and expand resumes, learn new languages and take online training certifications.

“We believe that if we all work together to capitalize upon our God given strengths, abilities, knowledge, and skills, we can dismantle the challenges facing our community, and ultimately we can share that love and hope with our neighborhood and the world,” said Réna Bradley, Bridge of Grace’s Community Development Director.

The Resource Center will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bridge of Grace is located at 5100 Gaywood Dr. Fort Wayne, IN 46806.

Questions are to be directed to Cindy Reid at 260-744-4446 ext 104.