New drop-off, pick-up routes at Fort Wayne Int’l Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The entrance to the Fort Wayne International Airport is now lined with orange and white construction barriers. There are new drop-off and pick-up routes during construction of the expansion project there.



Now, people can drop-off passengers inside the short term parking lot and pick them up near baggage claim in the rental car parking lot. The airport authority said the new lanes are working well since the were put into place Monday, but there could be small changes to them as construction progresses. There are signs up to direct drivers, so watch for directions on those.

“Flow has been good. Airports are interesting. We have peak times. Around Allegiant flight times [traffic] is heavy. We don’t see as many Allegiant passengers parking as we do Delta or United or American. So, it’s been congested at times, but we’ve been adjusting and we’ll be good going forward,” Joseph Marana, the Director of Operations and Facilities for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority, said.

There are new drop-off and pick-up lanes at the airport as the expansion project construction is now underway.

The passenger pick-up area in the rental car parking lot.

Construction is underway at the Fort Wayne Int’l Airport.

Walls were added inside by the ticket counters.

Walls were added inside by the ticket counters.

Anyone waiting for arrivals is encouraged to park in the cell phone lot. The parking lot shuttle will not run as usual, but will be available on a case-by-case basis.

This is part of the $47 million terminal expansion project that will, among many things, add more gates to the airport.

Read more about the entire project here.



“We’re also adding a three lane canopy over the terminal entrance road that we’re really excited about and that’s why we need to move passengers into the parking lot. We can’t build a canopy over moving traffic, so that’s why passengers when picking up and dropping off will see this significant impact when they come here,” Marana said.





The terminal roads should return to normal in late 2022 and the entire project should be done in March 2023.

Planning for this project started in 2019 and even with the pandemic, has remained on schedule so far. Marana is hopeful construction will stay on pace as well.