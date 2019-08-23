FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nailed It DIY has opened a new home decor studio in Fort Wayne.

The store offers a variety of do-it-yourself, customizable products and projects ranging from wood or canvass signs to serving trays and more.

Here’s how it works: walk in during open studio hours or book an appointment online, choose the design and size of the project you want to create, then staff will guide you through the process of building and painting a custom sign or piece of home decor.

You can also book private parties, reserve the studio for youth camps, or book a local business event.

The Fort Wayne studio is located at 918 Woodland Plaza Run at Dupont and Coldwater roads. The owners celebrated a special ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with friends, family, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

The business is part of a chain that has more than a dozen locations mainly in New England and the southeast part of the country, but it’s expanding its reach to the Midwest through new franchises.

Local owner Pam Miller and her family have lived in Fort Wayne for the past 10 years. She said she can’t wait to host people at her new store.

“We are extremely excited to open Indiana’s first Nailed It DIY Studio,” Miller said. “Fort Wayne will love this studio.”

A full grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, August 24 from noon to 4 p.m. It’ll include food trucks, door prizes, and gift coupons. Guests will also get a chance to try their hand at some small DIY projects.

You can find more information about pricing, designs, and hours HERE.