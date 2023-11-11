FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blue Jacket Inc.’s largest fundraiser is making its grand return to Franke Park. The annual Fantasy of Lights will also include new displays to light up the route.

Blue Jacket’s Director of Operations Lindsey Lortie stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Fantasy of Lights kicks off on Sunday, November 19, and goes through December 31. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Blue Jacket did have to raise prices this year. A personal vehicle will cost $15, which includes seeing all the lights, hot chocolate, visiting the marketplace, and seeing Santa. Cash, credit, and debit are accepted. You can click here for more information.