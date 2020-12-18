New device helping officers nab drugged drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new handheld device has been put in use by police departments across the state, with the goal of catching impaired drivers. SoToxa analyzers measure a driver’s saliva for signs of drugs.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has approved of 52 Indiana police departments getting their hands on the device. Angola, Garrett and Warren are on the list. Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Police have had one in use for about a month, but are expecting more.

“We have used it in the field. So far it has been very productive in helping us become more efficient in detecting drug impaired drivers,” Sgt. John Kreiger told WANE 15.

A handful of drivers have been arrested after being tested by the SoToxa. It can provide officers a confirmation of drugs being in a driver’s system within a few minutes of the driver’s mouth being swabbed.

According to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, the device can detect six kinds of drugs: cocaine, methamphetamine, opiates, cannabis (THC), amphetamine and benzodiazepines.

“You have a certain expectation that you’re going to get where you are going safely,” Kreiger said. “We all do. And we should. Unfortunately when you have someone who has decided to consume alcohol, prescription drugs taken inappropriately, or abused illegal drugs, they’ve betrayed that trust that you and I have and the entire community in that everybody they come across, they’re now hurling a 3,000 pound vehicle down a city street without control of that vehicle, and those crashes are ultimately what we’re trying to stop.”

According to Kreiger, the amount of drunk drivers nabbed by police has slowly decreased over recent years, the amount of drugged driver has been going up. While the new device has started to be used, the police department continues to count on other drivers to report those who might be impaired while behind the wheel.

“Our best tool is actually the collaboration between the community and their police department, Kreiger added. “Working together, actually makes it that much easier for us to all get home safely and be together at home.”