New details emerge during second day of Andrews water emergency hearing; no clear answers

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The trial continues in the case between the town of Andrews and Raytheon Technologies. After spending more than five hours inside an Adams County courtroom the emergency hearing will continue for its third and final day on Nov. 18.

Andrews residents were informed back in June that they could not use the town’s water because of contamination with high amounts of vinyl chloride in the town’s wells. The contamination is believed to have come from a company known as Raytheon Technologies.

Residents went without water for two weeks before it was deemed safe by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. However, many residents and town officials say they have not used the water since the contamination.

The town is asking the court to consider that Raytheon should install two new water supply wells, upgrade the Air Stripper system, and supply bottled water.

Raytheon says that the “water is safe” and that the town “cannot demonstrate ongoing safety concern with the Town’s drinking water.” The company also states that it’s the town that must maintain the wells and towns drinking water. For this reason, they are asking for a dismissal of the case.

The emergency hearing reconvened Tuesday where it had left off only with a smaller crowd. Only six residents from the town attended.

The town’s lawyers called their last witness to the stands, Dr. Kathleen M. Gilbert, one of 19 committee members on the Environmental Protection Agency Chemical Safety Advisory Committee and professor. She testified on the effects high amounts of toxins can have on adults and children. From her years of research she concluded that exposure of high levels of vinyl chloride can cause cancer.

During cross-examination, the defense pointed out that Dr. Gilbert was being paid $350 an hour to testify on behalf of the town. Attorney’s also asked the doctor if she had conducted her own experiments on the town’s water and or could not speak to if the water was hazardous. The doctor answered no to both.

Throughout both days of testimony documents from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management were used as evidence to argue both sides. When the defense called their first witness it was believed that an official from IDEM would speak. However, the plaintiffs argued they were not notified of the official testifying from IDEM until the day of. A short recess was taken and when it reconvened the defense called a new witness, John Baron, Remediation Project Manager at Raytheon.

Since 2012, Baron testified he worked for Raytheon to help clean up the company’s site in Andrews. During his testimony, he explained how the air strippers, owned by Raytheon are used and that the company has been voluntarily cleaning up the site since 1994. The air strippers are designed as additional ‘safeguards’ to clean the water.

In between hearings WANE 15 reached out to IDEM to answer some questions brought up during the first day of the hearing. IDEM’s Voluntary Remediation Program (VRP) confirms that Raytheon has been actively mitigating on-site sources area, pumping and treating on-site groundwater with an air stripper located at the former UTA facility since 1994.

The air stripper unit is a pre-treatment process and is managed by Raytheon. The stripper is the first step in the path to clean drinking water. According to IDEM, the water department is responsible for maintaining the public water supply wells, treatment plants, and distribution systems. The water department is responsible for routinely monitoring the drinking water before it is delivered to the customers. Lawyer’s for the town have repeatedly told the court and WANE 15 that the town has no access to the air strippers.

This fact was brought up several times during Baron’s testimony. Baron also stated that the air stripper was more than 20-years-old, had been completely rebuilt twice, checked monthly and will be replaced in the near future.

So when the air stripper went down in June and contaminated the water supply, the town had no control or access to the machine. When asked by the town attorney if Raytheon had reached out to the town that the air stripper was down Baron said, ‘we are not required to.’ He then went on to say, that the town did not notify Raytheon they had turned on Well 1.

The third and final witness of the day was a geologist and engineer from StandTech, a company Raytheon pays to make sure the air stripper is working. He testified that he believed the air stripper was reliable and during the six months leading up to the failure the stripper had no problems or alarms.

When an alarm was tripped that the air stripper stopped working in June, he said that engineers were able to remotely start the system and saw it only stopped pumping for a few hours. He also stated that Raytheon has offered to clean Wells 2 and 3 and that the town told him they don’t plan to clean them themselves.

The court adjourned for the day after more than 5 hours of testimony. The case will reconvene on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Adams County Courthouse. The defense has two witnesses left to call and then both the plaintiff and the defense will give closing arguments to the judge.

A decision is not expected on Wednesday. Instead, the judge will take the information presented during the case and will then take the case under advisement. It could take a week before the decision is announced and whether both parties will be back in court to hear the judge’s ruling is still unclear due to the possible COVID-19 restrictions.

WANE 15 plans to attend the hearing.