FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They were trying to repossess an SUV.

When the two men from the towing company were about to hook the Pontiac Torrent up to their truck, though, they were startled by someone sitting in the driver’s seat.

Jeffery Harris

The driver then fled from the scene, hitting one of them in the process.

A 29-year-old Fort Wayne man is now facing a felony count of battery with a deadly weapon – which forced a delay in his trial on a felony count of burglary with a deadly weapon scheduled to start the morning of his latest arrest.

New Haven Police arrested Jeffery Harris a little after 2 a.m. on Tuesday after an officer spotted the Pontiac without a headlight driving through the Fort Wayne Estates Trailer Park at 5430 Old Maumee Road.

The Pontiac almost struck a vehicle, according to Allen Superior Court documents, prompting police to signal for it to pull over. As Harris exited the vehicle, a smoky haze rolled out and officers could smell the odor of marijuana, court documents said.

Officers then spoke with the men who had come to repossess the SUV.

They told officers Harris struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that had been parked in front of him. Then, he struck one of the men in the abdomen with the front of his SUV, according to court documents.

Harris is then accused of driving the SUV around the trailer park and then hit the man again in the left hip area, court documents said.

At Allen County Jail, an officer found a baggie containing 14 grams of marijuana in Harris’ pocket, according to court documents. Harris had misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident added to the felony battery charge.

That morning, he was supposed to stand trial on charges of burglary with a deadly weapon, burglary causing serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness where a defendant shoots a firearm into a building and domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

In that case, he’s accused of breaking into a woman’s home, firing numerous gunshots inside and beating her, according to court documents.

The trial will be rescheduled since authorities were still sorting out his new arrest.