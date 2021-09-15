New daycare, preschool hopes to teach babies and children water survival skills

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Creative Treasures Early Learning Foundation, previously known as Creative Treasures Preschool, is working to create new opportunities for children in Fort Wayne.

The non-profit, focused on helping families with preschool and all day daycare, is working to build a new location on West Washington Center Road to bring Infant Swim and Rescue classes to the area. The classes will teach babies and kids up to age eight water survival skills in case they fall into a lake and pool.

“Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four-years-old in this country. We just want to help eliminate that,” said Sandy Glumb, Creative Treasures Early Learning Foundation board chairman.

Glumb said the organization is also wanting to hear from the community about what programs are needed for special needs children.

Creative Treasures is still a few years away from opening and is currently fundraising with a goal of just under $3.4 million.

The first fundraising event will take place on Oct. 1 at Sweetwater Sound with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. The event will also include a silent auction and free door prizes. Tickets can be purchases for $50 each here.